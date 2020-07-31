Kazakhstan Strengthens Tobacco Controls

A comprehensive set of tobacco control measures has been adopted after the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, approved the legislation on July 8, 2020.



Under the new legislation, the definition of tobacco products has been expanded to include all nicotine products, such as e-cigarettes and heated-tobacco products. The law also bans the import, production, sale and distribution of smokeless tobacco products.



The list of smoke-free places has been expanded, now including bus stops, outdoor playgrounds, underground walkways, transit areas and cars with children inside. Using new products in these places is also banned, and waterpipes are not allowed to be used in public; they are only allowed in homes.



Fines have been increased.

Manufacturers must now disclose information on the content of all nicotine-containing products, and the size of pictorial health warnings has increased. Tobacco products cannot be displayed at point-of-sale, and the purchase age has been raised to 21 years.