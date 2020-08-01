Counting Down

‘Subjective term’

And for those companies that will not be ready in time?

“Ready,” Kovacevic believes, “is a subjective term in this context.” Small manufacturers would not have had the resources needed to comply no matter what the deadline might have been “but would have enjoyed the additional time to participate in the market. The top five bestselling products manufacturers were preparing for this moment, some as early as 2013.”

If a company has not amassed the necessary science and assembled the right scientific and regulatory team beginning at least two years ago “or at least early last year, at this point it is too late to consider anything else but a last-moment attempt at litigation if even that were possible,” Kovacevic added.

Maggie Gowen, marketing director for Avail Vapor in Richmond, Virginia, USA, said that ENDS manufacturers who don’t submit a PMTA by the new date will be considered noncompliant. “It will be up to the FDA how they choose to enforce the industry after the deadline. Reasonable regulation is needed based on sound science.”

What comes next cannot help but be influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Broughton’s Allen, who emphasized that ENDS products are designed to deliver chemicals deep into the lungs. “We may not like or agree with regulation, but it is inevitable for any major industry and there to protect us. There is undoubtedly a loss in consumer confidence in the safety of ENDS and no data on the risk of long-term use.”

The regulations, he added, must see to it that everything possible is done to ensure that “the safest of products are on the market [to] protect the public but also the long-term future of the industry.”

At the manufacturer level, ECigIntelligence’s Page predicted, there will be fewer companies, “probably many fewer, clear winners and losers from the PMTA process.” For retailers and consumers, the long-term changes “will not be so dramatic once the short-term shock of many brands disappearing has been adjusted to.” What he termed the “wildcard” is whether the FDA turns out to prefer certain kinds of devices to others. “For example, if it seems to favor open or closed systems. That could have a substantial effect on retailing if some channels end up with lots of legal products and others with many fewer.”

“The immediate—as in 10th September—impact on retailers and consumers is likely to be negligible,” Page said. “We don’t expect the FDA to start enforcement immediately on brands that have not submitted a PMTA application.” Over the longer term, of course, the number of available products will diminish. Just how long that “longer term” is remains an open question. “It could be a few months; it could even be a couple of years.”

Page and his colleagues think it likely that there will be “some tolerance” shown to applicants who miss the deadline “as long as they can demonstrate they are well advanced in preparing their application and are serious about doing it.” Retailers and consumers, however, “can’t really prepare with any confidence. The ball is in the manufacturers’ court right now and then the FDA’s.”