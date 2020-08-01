For the Long Haul

Coping with Covid

The question arises, of course, as to what effects the Covid-19 pandemic has had on supplies from such origins and, indeed, on sales in consuming countries. With factories in Sri Lanka, the Dominican Republic, Belgium, Nicaragua and Miami, VCF was bound to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and so it was, but the level of disruption varied hugely—from having to close its Sri Lanka facility for five weeks, during which time workers continued to be paid, to only minor issues in the Dominican Republic. On the retail side, while tobacco was seen as a necessary product in almost all markets and was therefore available through general stores, a lot of markets saw the closure of specialized shops, which put downward pressure on sales. And this downward pressure only added to issues that had been encountered in China and Hong Kong since the beginning of the year. In the U.S., however, many consumers switched to online sales, and Vandermarliere was confident that his company would easily weather the Covid-19 storm. Certainly, he said, by being as flexible and agile as possible, and by keeping in close contact with and protecting its staff, VCF so far had been able to continue delivering cigars.

Meanwhile, Vines reported that, along with other businesses classed as nonessential, Tor Imports had had to adapt rapidly to continue trading in “any way considered close to normal.” “Tor Imports took the decision not to furlough any of its workforce but instead work with our customers [retail] even more closely to help deliver the same levels of customer service as prior to these strangest of times,” he said. This meant the company had had to change the way it managed its workforce, with the office and warehouse being operated on a skeleton-staff rota to ensure staff safety and the rest of its people working from home. This led to the discovery of new ways of working, such as with Zoom calls, and an improvement in internal and external communications.

Given this, it is possibly not surprising that Tor Imports seems to have weathered the pandemic rather well, but I hardly expected Vines, in answer to a question, to say that the company had done “remarkably well!” It had delivered above-average sales, he said, partly because customers geared up with a solid online offering had positively thrived during a lockdown that had coincided with unusually good weather for the U.K., allowing many consumers working from home to enjoy cigars.

It is not surprising that Vines takes a positive view of the future. After all, if you can conjure increased average cigar sales during a pandemic that causes lockdowns around the world, anything is possible. And one of the things that came into its own during the lockdown and that will be retained is the virtual cigar event. Such events, said Vines, had been a huge success, allowing cigar manufacturers to take part in multiple events in the same week without having to travel huge distances.

But another reason for confidence, perhaps, is that Tor Imports has added a second string to its bow. It has its own brand of cigars, Charatan, which it bought from British American Tobacco in 2018 and which is made by Joya de Nicaragua. Expanding distribution of Charatan cigars outside the U.K., coupled with that of Charatan Pipe tobacco, which is already available in Switzerland and Norway, is said to be a key part of the company’s strategy.

Vandermarliere, too, is confident about the future, but he has no illusions. Cigar manufacturers, he said, were operating in a market that was declining under a lot of regulatory pressure, so they weren’t giant tech companies that could look forward to doubling their businesses in five years. Nevertheless, J. Cortes believes that in 20, 50 or even 100 years from now, people would still be enjoying good cigars. And because of that belief, this family company with global reach would continue to invest in the cigar industry. Times would be tough, but then they would be tough for companies in other industries too, he added.

Part of this confidence is down to the way that Oliva Cigars has invested to ensure supplies of tobacco. It has invested in tobacco stocks and even in tobacco farms in Nicaragua, where it is introducing techniques to manage land and water resources responsibly—in a way that will allow tobacco to be grown there for the next 50 years at least.