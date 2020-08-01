Measuring Up

How instrumentation suppliers and laboratory service providers are supporting customers with their PMTA submissions

By Stefanie Rossel

Although there has been a 120-day extension due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sept. 9 will definitely be the final day: If a company wants its “recent” tobacco products to remain in the U.S. market, it has to submit a premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by then. In 2016, the FDA announced that all tobacco products not on the market prior to Aug. 8, 2016, would require authorization before entering the market and all products on the market prior to that date would have a grace period during which companies could prepare their PMTAs for submission.

The candidate products will all undergo a several-stage review during which they have to demonstrate with the help of scientific data that they are “appropriate for the protection of public health.” The FDA will consider the risks and benefits of the products not only to the individual but also to the overall population, including whether existence of the product will increase the likelihood of nonusers starting using them. The evaluation also includes reviews of product ingredients, constituents, toxicological profile, health impact, manufacturing and packaging processes as well as labeling.

Tobacco Reporter asked several instrumentation suppliers and providers of laboratory services how they experienced the run-up to the FDA’s extended deadline, which was originally set for May 12, 2020.

“The date for the premarket submission was set well in advance, so there was increased demand but no real ‘rush,’” says Tobias Krebs, managing director of German company Vitrocell, which specializes in in-vitro testing technology.

Ian Tindall, head of innovation and marketing at Cerulean, says there has been a noticeable demand for extra testing capacity in the U.S. but that most of this demand was generated in late 2019, and the extension to the submission date had not really been visible.

“The larger companies have had this well organized all the way along, and from our experience, the anticipated rush for testing at the contact research organizations has not been mirrored in a late rush for test equipment,” Tindall explains.

“I should note that the EVALI crisis at the back end of 2019 did generate demand for additional testing of vaping products and a consequent surge in instrument demand, and this did put pressure on the business, but we feel we met all the urgent demands successfully. More recently, some of the focus has moved away from vaping devices towards tobacco-heating products, and we have been increasing supply kits and specialist machines and upgrades for this sector of the industry.”

In February 2019, Cerulean teamed up with Tews, a leading supplier in the field of industrial microwave moisture and density measurement. Cerulean now exclusively markets Tews laboratory devices for the tobacco industry. Based in Hamburg, Germany, Tews also has a U.S. subsidiary. “We can now jointly address emerging requirements for density and moisture testing in the industry and work effectively with clients in this regard,” says Tindall.

Thomas Schmidt, director of scientific and technical affairs at Borgwaldt KC, a German manufacturer of high-end quality control instruments and precise measurement devices that is part of the Hauni group of companies, notes that the PMTA process was communicated early and the instruments used to generate the data were available. “Besides new developments like our next generation of analytical vaping machines, the NGX series, we have, however, made some modifications to existing instruments—on our LM5SP and LM5SF, for example, which are both intended to collect aerosol in different collections procedures and increased the flexibility in usage to meet the specific demands of certain customers,” says Schmidt.

Broughton Nicotine Services (BNS) has noted a definite increase in demand for its services in the runup to the PMTA deadline, according to Chris Allen, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs. For many companies, he contends, the PMTA has been the first opportunity to truly characterize and stress test their products.

“This has inevitably led to clients learning more about their products and the need to understand further so that risks can be mitigated and improvements made in the future,” Allen says. “The extension has provided additional time for these companies to perform further characterization and bolster their applications. In addition, we’ve seen a wave of companies who had been delaying the PMTA process or having partial information take advantage of the extension in order to commit to the PMTA pathway.”