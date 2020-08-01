The Forest for the Trees

Lessons from chemistry

MSA is the brainchild of Alfred A. Kuehn. In the late 1940s, Kuehn was a chemical engineering student at the Carnegie Institute of Technology (CIT, now Carnegie Mellon University) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA and an employee of Gulf Oil R&D. To obtain added perspective and greater control over his research, he was recruited for a business degree at the Carnegie Tech’s Graduate School of Industrial Administration (GSIA), which today is known as the Tepper School of Business.

One of Kuehn’s professors, Herbert A. Simon, who would go on to win a Nobel Prize in 1978 for his pioneering research into the decision-making process within economic organizations, instructed his class to study human behavior and learning processes. Most students set up experiments with rats in mazes, but Kuehn took a different approach: He developed a model of buying behavior based on his experience with chemical processes.

During his research at Gulf Oil, Kuehn had worked on optimizing what was then the world’s largest oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, USA. Pondering professor Simon’s assignment, Kuehn realized there were many similarities between his work with petrochemicals and the task at hand. Chemical engineering distinguishes itself from other types of engineering by the fact that things are flowing. “In most other engineering areas, you are building an object, and it is static,” says Kuehn. “That means you need different kinds of measurements.” Kuehn viewed consumer behavior as a flow too. Just as crude oil is impacted by heat, pressure and mixing, consumer behavior is affected by advertising, promotions and price, among other factors.

Encouraged by Simon, Kuehn started teaching economics at GSIA, bringing science to marketing. Until then, marketing was often taught like law—through case histories. But whereas in law, case studies are important because they become precedents for future law, marketing is dynamic and what was effective last year may be irrelevant next year.

As he had done as a student, Kuehn took an unconventional approach in front of the classroom. “Instead of the normal methods of faculty members—they write a paper, often forget about it and then write another paper—I asked my students to implement the models we were developing,” he says.

Kuehn created and computerized a model of the detergent business to help Lever Brothers (aka Unilever) make business decisions. The project was so successful that CIT started using Kuehn’s marketing models as the basis for an instructional management game that was played by all MBA and professional executive students from 1960 until 1995. After that, only minor adjustments, such as changing the industry (watches instead of detergent) and geography (four countries instead of four U.S. regions), were made to the CIT game.

Today, some form of GSIA’s original academic and scientific underpinnings—referred to as “management science”—is taught at most leading business schools. Impressed by Kuehn’s research, the Ford Foundation began sponsoring Kuehn summer workshops in 1959 to teach quantitative techniques and model building to select marketing faculty members. Some of the participants of that first workshop subsequently edited Mathematical Models and Methods in Marketing containing Kuehn’s marketing/advertising model, published by Richard D. Irwin in 1961.