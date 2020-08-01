The Safety Net

Fine-cut tobacco will offer hard-up smokers a legal alternative—if tax officials can keep their ambitions in check.

By Stefanie Rossel

The continuous decline in tobacco consumption over the past years has not only impacted sales of factory-made cigarettes (FMC) but also left its mark on the hand-rolling tobacco market. Global fine-cut tobacco retail value stood at $23.73 billion in 2019, down from $24.11 billion in 2018, according to Euromonitor International.

With a consumption of 24,298 tons in 2019, Germany remained by far the largest market, with stable sales over the past decade. “In Germany, fine-cut tobacco has an important buffer function between FMC and illicit cigarettes,” says Michael von Foerster, managing director of Germany’s smoking tobacco association Verband der Deutschen Rauchtabakindustrie. “It’s a real alternative for all those who want to enjoy tobacco but can’t afford or don’t want to buy expensive cigarettes.”

In terms of rolling tobacco sales, Germany was followed by France, with 7,620 tons, and Poland, with 6,590 tons. Fine-cut tobacco was also popular in the U.K. (6,346 tons) and Belgium (6,098 tons). Across the European Union (EU), fine-cut consumption stood at 80,663 tons in 2019, down from 82,044 tons the previous year.

“In general, one can say that the fine-cut market is now stable whilst still being characterized as very diverse across the EU,” explains Peter van der Mark, secretary general of the European Smoking Tobacco Association (ESTA). “It is difficult to talk of a ‘European’ market for fine-cut tobacco as this product is not spread homogeneously across the union. In most countries, fine-cut tobacco is still a niche product whilst it can also be a long-established traditional product with a sizeable market share in other countries.”

After the financial crisis of 2008, the fine-cut market in Europe grew substantially until the crisis subsided. “Since 2014, with the general economic recovery, the fine-cut market stabilized and then declined over several years and is stable again,” says Van der Mark. “In 2014, requirements of the EU’s revised Tobacco products Directive (TPD2) entered into force and became mandatory in 2016. The impact on tobacco companies in the EU, and especially on smaller and mid-sized companies, has been significant. The costs of the legislative requirements, including those for track-and-trace, lead to several companies closing down, the shifting of manufacturing plants and other companies being sold. In the end, the TPD2 is driving further market consolidation. Fine-cut taxation has been increased with the minimum requirements of the excise directive, with the last minimum increase in January 2020. In some member states, fine-cut taxation was increased significantly, and tax levels sometimes reached the ones for cigarettes. This led to an increase in illicit trade.”