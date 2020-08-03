JT Requests Permission to Raise Prices

Japan Tobacco (JT) has applied to the Ministry of Finance for approval to amend the retail prices of its tobacco products in Japan in conjunction with the planned excise tax increase on Oct. 1, 2020, and the increase of excise tax on tobacco vapor products.

The company has applied for the retail price amendment for a total of 224 products, including 136 cigarette products, 16 cigarillo products, three pipe tobacco products, three cut tobacco products, 18 snuff tobacco products and 48 tobacco vapor products.

The proposed retail prices will take effect on Oct. 1, 2020, subject to approval from the Ministry of Finance.