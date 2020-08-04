UKVIA Campaigns Against Underage Access

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has teamed up with Trading Standards to prevent the underage sales of vapor products across the country.

With the support of Buckinghamshire & Surrey Trading Standards, the association has published the Preventing Underage Sales Guide—the first of its kind published by the U.K. vapor industry.

The guide covers current vaping age legislation in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland; use and best practice enforcement of the Challenge 25 rule; and dealing with the issue of proxy purchasing where an adult buys on behalf of someone under 18. It also advises on different forms of ID that can be accepted and methods of deception to be aware of as well as points to consider with digital age verification.

“The legal age to buy vaping products is 18, and we want to keep it that way by making it as hard as possible for minors to get their hands on vaping devices and e-liquids,” said John Dunne, director at the UKVIA. “This guide is designed to ensure consistency and high-level standards across the industry when it comes to age verification.”