Meldrum to succeed Oberlander as president of RAI

Ricardo Oberlander will step down as president of Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) and from the management board on Aug. 31, 2020. He will leave the BAT group at the end of the year. Oberlander has been with the group for almost three decades, over seven years of which as a member of the management board, firstly as regional director of the Americas and then latterly leading Reynolds American. Oberlander steps down to pursue other opportunities.

Guy Meldrum, currently regional director of Asia-Pacific and Middle East, will succeed Oberlander as president of Reynolds American effective Sept. 1, 2020.

Michael (Mihovil) Dijanosic, currently area director of Asia-Pacific, will be appointed regional director of Asia-Pacific and Middle East, replacing Meldrum.

“I am grateful for the drive and leadership that Ricardo has brought to the group throughout his career and for leaving the Reynolds American business in such robust shape,” said BAT Chief Executive Jack Bowles. “I would like to thank Ricardo for his significant contribution over the last three decades, including over seven years as a member of the management board. We all wish him the very best for the future.

“Guy’s extensive experience with BAT over the last 26 years, including a number of senior roles in Australasia, the North Asia Area, Russia and his recent experience in leading the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Region, will serve him well to further drive the transformation of Reynolds American.

“I am delighted to welcome Michael, who has over two decades of experience with the group, to the management board. He has held a number of senior leadership roles in Asia-Pacific across different markets and has been a member of the regional leadership team since 2012. This in-depth knowledge of the region positions him extremely well to succeed Guy.”