Nat Sherman to Close Premium Cigar Business

Nat Sherman will shut down its premium cigar businesses by the end of September.

The 90-year-old company will close both its wholesale cigar business and the company’s iconic New York City retail location known as the Nat Sherman Townhouse.

Altria Group, which purchased Nat Sherman in 2017, had wanted to sell the premium cigar business but reached no deal despite initial interest from buyers.

“We worked hard to successfully transition Nat Sherman International to a new home,” said Jessica Pierucki, general manager and managing director for Nat Sherman. “The Covid-19 pandemic created new challenges that were unfortunately too big to overcome.”

“Leading what has become Nat Sherman International’s final chapter these last nine years has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Michael Herklots, vice president of Nat Sherman International. “Hopefully, our premium cigars will live on in the humidors of our greatest fans and be appreciated with fond memories for many years to come.”

Nat Sherman International includes the retail store as well as the wholesale premium cigar and pipe company. The cigarette portfolio is handled by a different Altria division and is not affected by the closure.