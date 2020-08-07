Taxpayers’ Group Slams New Zealand Curbs on Flavors

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union expressed displeasure with the country’s recently passed Smokefree Environments (Vaping) Amendment Bill. The bill would prohibit “nonspecialist” retailers, which includes convenience stores, supermarkets and gas stations, from selling flavored e-liquid aside from menthol, mint and tobacco.

“The vaping regulations rushed through under urgency are an absolute boon for the tobacco industry,” said Union spokesman Jordan Williams. “Decreasing the availability of appealing alternatives to cigarettes will keep disproportionately poor New Zealanders on the durries, paying a massive price in excise tax and devastating health outcomes.

“The range of appealing flavors is one of the key attractors for smokers transitioning off cigarettes. When someone walks into a convenience store and is denied access to flavored vape liquid but can still buy their favorite cigarette brand, they’re at risk of falling off the wagon. And a complete ban on advertising for vaping products will prevent these brands from appealing to smokers to make the switch,” said Williams.