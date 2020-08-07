Tant to Retire From Imperial Once Successor is Found

Imperial Brands Chief Financial Officer Oliver Tant will retire from the company once a successor is found, reports Reuters.

The move comes just a month after Stefan Bomhard, a former executive of car dealer Inchcape joined the cigarette maker as chief executive officer.

In May, Imperial Brands cut dividend for the first time since listing in 1996 as it looks to save cash amid the coronavirus pandemic and reduce its £14 billion ($18.31 billion) debt.

Imperial Brands is reportedly looking for an external replacement for Tant, who has been CFO since November 2013.