Eonsmoke Censured for Illegal Sales

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) obtained a $22.5 million judgment and a permanent injunction against vapor product manufacturer Eonsmoke.



In October 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed Eonsmoke that it was manufacturing and selling 96 products that did not receive proper FDA approval. Illegal Eonsmoke products, however, continued to be available for sale in retail locations and online to Arizona consumers, according to the AGO. What’s more, Eonsmoke engaged in marketing tactics that targeted underage consumers in Arizona, the agency said.



The AGO filed a consumer fraud lawsuit in January 2020 to stop Eonsmoke from selling illegal vapor products and targeting youth in Arizona.



In February 2020, the Superior Court granted the state’s preliminary injunction request, ordering Eonsmoke to immediately cease the sales of illegal vapor products. On July 27, 2020, the court issued its final judgment against Eonsmoke.



“Eonsmoke is being held accountable for its unlawful conduct in Arizona, including marketing flavored vaping pods to children,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “If you are an Arizona retailer and have Eonsmoke products on your shelves, they are illegal. This final judgment includes comprehensive injunctive relief, and our office will continue to monitor Eonsmoke’s presence in Arizona and ensure its compliance with all state and federal laws.”

