Malawi Growers Take Heart From IQOS Approval
Tobacco growers in Malawi are hoping that recent marketing orders by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Philip Morris International’s (PMI) IQOS tobacco-heating device will translate into greater demand for their leaf, according to an article in The Nyasa Times.
One of the world’s leading producers of burley tobacco, Malawi has seen demand for its primary export drop in recent years due to growing health awareness and anti-smoking measures worldwide.
In 2019, Malawi realized only about $232 million after selling 160 million kg of all types of tobacco. By comparison, the country earned $361 million from the sale of 192 million kg in 2014.
On July 7, the FDA issued exposure modification orders to PMI, allowing the company tell consumers that IQOS produces fewer harmful and potentially harmful chemicals than combustible cigarettes. Earlier, the agency approved PMI’s premarket tobacco product application, allowing PMI to sell IQOS in the U.S.
The marketing orders are expected to boost demand for IQOS.
Tobacco remains Malawi’s top foreign exchange earner.