FDA Accepts Avail Tobacco Application

Avail Vapor has received its first premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) acceptance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its e-liquid nicotine products, reports Vapor Voice.

Blackbriar Regulatory Services led the highly strategic regulatory process for Avail’s submission. The application now moves to the substantive scientific review where the FDA will determine if Avail has scientifically proven that its nicotine vapor products are appropriate for the protection of public health.



This is one of numerous applications that Avail plans to file prior to the Sept. 9, 2020 deadline. The products will provide a wide-ranging flavor portfolio to meet the needs of adults seeking alternative choices to combustible tobacco products.



“We started mapping out our regulatory framework and PMTAs in 2015, before nicotine vaping products became subject to the FDA’s tobacco authority,” said James Xu, chairman of Avail.



“We couldn’t be more pleased that the years of hard work, investment and dedication have gotten us to this point. Our end goal is to seek an FDA marketing order, which would allow us to continue to keep our products on the market for those adult smokers looking for alternatives to traditional tobacco products.”