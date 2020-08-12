BAT Recognized for Women in Science Campaign

British American Tobacco (BAT) has won a platinum award for its Women in Science campaign.



In February, BAT marked International Day of Women and Girls in Science by celebrating the achievements of its female scientists and shining a spotlight on their research.



The accompanying video has now been recognized by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals in the dotCOMM Awards, an international online competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication.



“We are delighted to have won a dotCOMM award for our Women in Science campaign,” said Sarah Cooney, a senior manager in BAT’s Science Comms team. “We know BAT has always championed women’s careers, and this award is testament to the fantastic work being carried out by our scientists here in R&D.



“They discussed their professional journeys and shared what motivated them in their careers, and I hope they have inspired others to seek an exciting career in science.



“The video was incredibly well received on social media, and initiatives like this help us to give people a better understanding of our industry, serving as tools for engagement and recruitment,” Cooney said.