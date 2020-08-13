Illegal Factory Raided in Phnom Penh
Cambodian Police raided an illegal cigarette factory in Phnom Penh on Aug. 11 and arrested 20 staff, reports Phnom Penh Post.
Officers confiscated many popular Chinese cigarette brands, including Furong Wang, Nanjing and Shuang Xi.
Based in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district, the factory had been operating illegally for two years and employed more than 100 workers, according to a representative of the Ministry of Interior’s counter counterfeit committee.
“B.P.A Bopea Asia Co. Ltd produces many brands of cigarette for China, but we do not know which fake logos were meant for which markets,” he said.
Staff arrested for questioning included 14 Chinese, three Vietnamese and a Cambodian translator.
Cambodia Movement for Health Executive Director Mom Kong said he supported the effort to shut down the factory. He called on police to search for other illegal ones.
“We want to see law enforcement in inspecting tobacco products to enhance public health in Cambodia,” he said.