Beyond Tobacco Test Batch Sells Out in Three Days

A test market batch of Beyond Tobacco cigarettes sold out within 72 hours after the selected stores began selling the products, according to its manufacturer, Taat Lifestyle and Wellness.



In July 2020, Taat undertook a test production run for Beyond Tobacco cigarettes with its manufacturing partner. An allocation of the batch from this test production run was reserved for market research purposes, with the balance to be offered to select retail stores in Nevada, USA.



Less than 72 hours after the selected stores began selling Beyond Tobacco cigarettes, their inventories had sold out at price points aligned with the company’s planned pricing strategy. According to Taat, purchasers provided positive feedback about Beyond Tobacco cigarettes and expressed enthusiasm about the planned product launch in the fourth quarter of 2020.



“One advantage we have is that Beyond Tobacco cigarettes are a completely intuitive product for anybody who smokes tobacco. There’s nothing to learn and nothing to adapt to—it’s something you use exactly the same way you would use a tobacco cigarette,” said Taat CEO Setti Coscarella.



“The product essentially sells itself because of this, which I believe is precisely why the Nevada retailers who participated in the second iteration of retail market testing managed to sell out of Beyond Tobacco cigarettes in less than 72 hours despite being a new product with no advertising or promotion done to date.”