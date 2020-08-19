BAT Resumes Tobacco Sales in South Africa

British American Tobacco has resumed cigarette sales in South Africa after the government lifted its near five-month ban on the sale of tobacco products. The decision was announced by the South African president on Saturday as part of the government’s decision to move from lockdown level 3 to level 2.

“We are pleased with the South African government’s decision to move from lockdown level 3 to level 2 and thereby end the ban on tobacco sales,” said Luciano Comin, British American Tobacco’s (BAT) regional director of the Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa in a statement. “We have resumed out business in South Africa while continuing to await the outcome of our recent legal case.”

BAT’s South African subsidiary, the largest tobacco manufacturer in South Africa, started shipping tobacco products to trade partners on Monday, Aug. 17 with products becoming available for smokers to buy in store from Tuesday, Aug. 18.