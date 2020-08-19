FDA Accepts Juul Applications for Review

Juul and Juul pods will now move into the substantive review phase of the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) process. Juul Labs has received acceptance and filing letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its battery and nicotine cartridges, the company announced Tuesday.

Juul Labs filed the applications last month and all PMTA applications are due to the FDA by Sept. 9. The company’s submission includes “comprehensive scientific evidence for the Juul Device and Juul pods in Virginia Tobacco and Menthol flavors at nicotine concentrations of 5 percent, 3 percent and information on data-driven measures to address underage use of its products.

“We will continue to follow the PMTA process and look forward to this next step as the FDA commences substantive review of the application,” said Juul Labs Chief Regulatory Officer Joe Murillo in a statement.