FDA Accepts Vaporesso’s PMTA

Vaporesso received an acceptance letter for its first round of premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 20, 2020.

The acceptance letter came three days after the company submitted its PMTAs. The application received positive comments from the FDA on its preparation, according to the company’s U.S. scientific CRO agent.

“A successful acceptance has boosted the confidence of Smoore to keep investing in bringing more vaping products into PMTA in the future,” the company wrote in its press release. “Our commitment to vapers in the USA remains the same: We will make vaping as easy as possible, and we will consistently provide high-quality vaping experiences for vapers all over the world. So the first round of application accomplished by Smoore is merely the start with more products to come.”