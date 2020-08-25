Pyxus Emerges From Chapter 11

Pyxus International has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 with its debt reduced by more than $400 million and maturities extended. The company announced that the Amended Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Pyxus International and its Affiliated Debtors confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on Aug. 21, 2020, has become effective.

“Over the last two months, we have been keenly focused on enhancing the company’s financial flexibility, and the completion of our financial restructuring process is a significant step forward,” said Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus’ president and CEO. “We are now a stronger and more competitive company with a foundation that bolsters our position in targeted markets and enables us to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders. I want to thank our exceptional team at Pyxus for their commitment and continued focus through this process. We are also grateful for the support of our vendors, suppliers, customers and partners, and we look forward to working together for years to come.”

Under the terms of the plan, Pyxus has completed a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring that includes but is not limited to extending the maturity of its existing first lien debt, eliminating $635 million in principal amount of existing second lien debt, while adding a $213 million exit term loan, which replaced the debtor-in-possession financing incurred in connection with the Chapter 11 cases, and a $75 million exit asset based revolving facility. The elimination of the second lien debt and access to new working capital lines of credit, including foreign credit facilities, substantially strengthens the company’s balance sheet.

A series of corporate transactions resulted in the company being a new corporation renamed Pyxus International, which through its subsidiaries continues to operate the company’s businesses, while the corporation formerly known as Pyxus International has changed its name to Old Holdco All outstanding shares of Old Holdco were canceled.