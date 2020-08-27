New general manager at ATD Machinery

ATD Machinery has appointed Koen te Lintelo as general manager.

Previously, te Lintelo worked at Vamed, where he was general manager for the Netherlands and country manager for Sri Lanka. Prior to that, he held managerial positions at LG Philips Displays and BrainCenter, among other firms.

“With broad knowledge of mechanical engineering, software, robotics and business processes, te Lintelo will further shape ATD Machinery’s ambition to develop partnerships with its customers from Sept. 1, 2020,” ATD Machinery said in a press release.

Te Lintolo succeeds Cas Disse, who led the company until October 2019. Over the past 10 months, the responsibilities of managing director have been carried out by the board of shareholder Highlands Beheer.

Based in Hapert, Netherlands, ATD Machinery produces cigar manufacturing machinery.

In recent years, the company has been broadening its focus to include the construction of machines for other markets. ATD Machinery has also stepped up its service provision, emphasizing upgrading, reconditioning and outsourcing activities.