New App Helps Consumers Spot Fraudulent Products

The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Tax Authority (FTA) recently launched an smart application designed to help consumers detect uncertified tobacco products by scanning the digital tax stamps placed on cigarette packages and tobacco products included in the Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme, which went into effect at the beginning of 2019.

The application also aims to ensure that these products meet the standard specifications, are not smuggled, and have been subjected to tax. The app is part of the FTA’s continuing efforts to protect consumers from commercial fraud and combat tax evasion utilizing the latest technologies.

“The ‘FTA DTS’ smart application is one of the effective tools that support the ‘Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme,’ which came into effect at the beginning of 2019 to combat tax evasion, protect public health and reduce the risks to consumers from the inferior products entering local markets,” said Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director general of the FTA.

“The FTA, through the new application, will offer consumers the opportunity to contribute to the control efforts aimed at protecting the markets from commercial fraud and inferior products, protecting public health, preserving the environment, promoting the concept of community partnership and eliminating negative practices in local markets.”

The FTA intends to extend its digital tax stamps requirement to water pipe tobacco and electrically heated cigarettes in 2021.