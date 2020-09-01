A Journey, Not a Destination

Navigating successful post-market requirements for ENDS products

By Yvonne Wilding

This month marks the deadline for submitting premarket tobacco applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Many organizations have worked diligently to ensure their submissions are as complete and robust as possible. Their goal is to ensure that they are sufficiently complete to allow acceptance for filing and, following substantive review, that the product may be granted a market order by the FDA, allowing it be sold in the United States. By early September, hundreds of PMTAs for electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS) had been submitted to the FDA, and a number are currently undergoing substantive review.

However, in this article I will remind applicants that their obligations do not stop at PMTA approval but persist for the entire life cycle of the product in market—and products can be removed from market potentially more easily than they can be brought to it.

During its PMTA review, the FDA extensively evaluates the provided experimental data to make a risk-benefit assessment of the new product and ascertain its suitability to be designated as “appropriate for the protection of public health” (APPH).

This includes scrutinization of the quality and compliance aspects of the manufacturing processes and review of extensive research information generated on the specific product to allow the FDA to evaluate any potential public health risks associated with the product. The research aspects are compiled by the applicant into different modules of the eTobacco Technical Dossier and include chemistry and manufacturing, toxicology risk assessment and clinical and human experience evidence.

There will be a series of investigations in human volunteers to look at the pharmacokinetics (PK) of the product and its delivery of nicotine compared to comparator products. The PK profile of a product has the potential to affect the abuse potential—i.e., how easily someone may become addicted to nicotine. In addition, there will typically be several human behavior studies to check that the users can operate the device safely and effectively and to assess their preference for this product against competing products. Additionally, there is a significant amount of research done in never-smokers to ascertain how likely they are to start smoking with this product. The numbers of volunteers in the studies are often very large and care is taken to look not only at a representative U.S. population from their demographics but also to incorporate a significant number of young adults in order to be able to make extrapolations to a youth (11–18 years of age) population.

