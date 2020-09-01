Damage Done

Return to combustibles

EVALI had a devastating effect not only on the vapor industry but also on the concept of tobacco harm reduction. “The preliminary analyses I have seen suggest that there were substantial losses in the e-cigarette category and significant gains in the combustible market,” says Siegel. “I have not yet seen a comprehensive analysis but am currently working on conducting such an analysis myself using bar code sales data. My hypothesis is that the combination of the EVALI scare, the flavored e-cigarette bans and Covid-19 led to increases in cigarette consumption with a concomitant decline in e-cigarette use. I should have an answer late this fall. If confirmed, this would represent a tremendous blow to the concept of harm reduction.”

The fact that the EVALI outbreak remained a U.S. phenomenon has often been put down to the fact that other countries have long introduced strict regulation for vapor products. The European Union, for instance, regulates e-cigarettes through its revised Tobacco Products Directive (TPD2), which came into force in May 2016. Article 20 lays down minimum safety and quality standards for vapor products and refill containers. Among other things, the law restricts the amount of nicotine in e-liquids to 20 milligrams per milliliter. The high nicotine levels in some U.S. products have likely contributed to the rapid spread of youth vaping in the U.S. The EU directive also prohibits the use of ingredients such as taurine, colorings and caffeine in e-liquids. THC liquids, meanwhile, are hard to find in Europe.

The U.S. too is moving toward a more regulated market. By Sept. 9, all companies that want their novel nicotine products to remain in the market will have to submit a premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) to the FDA. “These applications will give [the] FDA the opportunity to examine all of the science regarding vaping and, most importantly, the science specific to the products for which applications are filed,” says Abboud. “This means [the] FDA will be making its determination on each application of whether the product is ‘appropriate for the protection of public health.’ These determinations will go a long way to finally dispelling the false narrative perpetuated about vaping.”

For Siegel, the PMTA pathway is no solution, however. “The great irony is that the PMTA approach does nothing to directly address the possibility of another EVALI [crisis] occurring and actually makes it more likely that something similar could recur,” he says. “The major effect of the enforcement of this deadline will be the decimation of the e-cigarette market, with all of the small companies and most vape shops disappearing and the market being shifted largely over to the big companies with a strong retail—convenience store—presence. What this means is there is going to be an expanding market for both DIY [do-it-yourself] and black market products, especially flavored e-liquids. While many suppliers are trustworthy, there are always those who are going to get into the business solely to make money, and those are the ones I worry about. They may take shortcuts. And ironically, this massive black market and DIY market will not be regulated.”