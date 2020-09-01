Eyes on the Ball

Cigarette sales have seen a series of ebbs and flows through the first half of 2020. When some U.S. state governors began issuing stay-at-home orders in mid-March, combustible cigarette sales volume rose 1.1 percent for the week that ended March 22, according to Nielsen. Those sales were likely generated by consumer stockpiling, according to Gifford. For the four-week period that ended May 16, Nielsen reported only a 0.2 percent decline in sales volume for traditional cigarettes. Comparatively, sales volumes in 2019 fell 8.8 percent over the previous year (2018) in the four weeks to March 23, according to Nielsen data.

Bonnie Herzog, managing director at Goldman Sachs, stated in an email that the cigarette category is now holding steady. All channel cigarette dollar sales growth was up 3.1 percent for the two weeks ending on July 25. “Higher pricing more than offset a deceleration in cigarette volume, which was down 2 percent during the same time,” she said.

The pandemic is not the only factor driving increases in cigarette sales. Gifford says restrictions on e-cigarette flavors and the Sept. 9 deadline for premarket tobacco product applications (PMTA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have come together to create a perfect storm that is driving vapers back to combustible cigarettes.

Gifford told listeners that Marlboro’s second-quarter retail share for the overall cigarette category was 42.8 percent, down six-tenths versus the year-ago period. In April, Altria reported that older smokers who had switched to e-cigarettes were turning back to traditional cigarettes because of negative news coverage and regulatory crackdowns on vaping.

“As you’ll recall, earlier this year we noted an increase in the number of adult smokers aged 50-plus who moved from the e-vapor category back into cigarettes benefiting volumes from Marlboro and the cigarette category,” he said. “This demographic has a greater tendency to purchase discount brands than younger adult smokers, which increased the discount segment share at the start of the year. We believe the effect of this dynamic will have a lingering impact on Marlboro’s year-over-year retail share comparisons through 2020 … when you think about that, it’s a bit early on to tease out the exact impact from both of those, but that’s something that we’ll continue to monitor as we move forward.”