Philter of the Future

Philter products, made for use with tobacco, cannabis and CBD, differ from existing solutions in three ways, according to Nicolaidis. The first notable difference is that Philter products do not simply mask secondhand smoke and vapor—they capture it and eliminate the harmful elements. Philter’s science-based filtration processes have been granted three utility patents with several others pending.

The second difference is in size. Nicolaidis describes Philter products as “small, discrete and sophisticated” while stating that most other products are “oversized and impractical to carry.” The two products promoted on the company’s website—which are available for purchase online, on Amazon or at a variety of brick-and-mortar stores throughout North America—the Pocket and the Phlip, offer users options for carrying their products; the Phlip works in coordination with pen and stick vapor products, allowing users to carry one product. The vapor product inserts into the allotted space on the filter, and users inhale from the vape then flip the device around to exhale into the filter. The Pocket, on the other hand, requires users to carry two devices, but it can be used with combustibles as well as vapor products. Instead of inserting the device or combustible into the Pocket, users exhale into the Pocket after inhaling from their vape or combustible as normal. The Pocket captures the secondhand smoke or vapor rather than it being released into the air. Each filter is good for 150 exhales. While both products require you to carry an additional piece, neither is much bigger than the products they are used in conjunction with.

The third difference focuses on brand marketing. “Our brand messaging is positive and inspirational,” Nicolaidis writes. “Philter use provides an opportunity for people who vape and people who don’t to safely share the same space without the fear or stigma of secondhand smoke. It’s truly a win-win for everyone involved.”

The goal of keeping the products small and efficient created a few hurdles in development; it took more than four years and 20 prototypes before Philter Labs created a version that was ready for commercialization. The chief technology officer used his experience working on cardiac and spine-related medical devices to help create a miniature microfiltration system “roughly the size of a tube of lipstick.” Engineers also had to consider airflow and exhale to make them feel as natural as possible, realizing each user’s physiology and exhale capacity is different.