JTI Extends Partnership With Sauber
Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has extended its technology partnership agreement with Sauber Engineering, a leading player in technology and prototype development and part of the Sauber Group of Companies. Through this partnership, both companies will continue to collaborate on the development of precision engineering projects aimed at increasing the performance of the next generation of JT Group products.
The two companies are currently working on innovative solutions to enhance the user experience of JTI’s vapor products, developing innovative product platforms and new functionalities that respond to the changing demands of consumers to offer them even broader choice. JTI has been in the reduced-risk products category since 2011 and is currently present in 28 countries with its e-cigarette brand Logic and heated-tobacco brand Ploom.