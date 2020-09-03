Vapor Firms Request Delay of PMTA Deadline

Keller and Heckman has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to postpone its Sept. 9 deadline for filing premarket tobacco applications (PMTAs) by six months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On behalf of a group of small vapor product manufacturers, retailers and trade associations, the law firm filed a citizen petition asking the FDA to postpone the PMTA due date until March 8, 2021.

Many of Keller and Heckman’s clients have experienced delays in preparing their applications because of the coronavirus. Without an extension, small vapor companies will either have to file incomplete PMTAs or forego submission altogether, according to Keller and Heckman. This would force them to layoff thousands of employees, close their doors permanently, and remove from the market less risky vapor products that addicted adult smokers rely on to move away from cigarettes, the law firm said.

The current PMTA deadline was set by a federal district court in Maryland as part of a lawsuit filed by anti-vaping groups challenging an earlier August 2022 deadline established by FDA through guidance issued in 2017.

The petition specifically asks FDA to request from the district court an extension on the court-imposed deadline that would apply only to small manufacturers that demonstrate to the agency that they have been working in good faith to complete PMTAs by the Sept. 9, 2020 cutoff and have otherwise taken steps to ensure that their products will not contribute to underage use.