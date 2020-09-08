Taat Seeks Patent Protection

Taat Lifestyle & Wellness has filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the proprietary refinement process of the base material for Beyond Tobacco cigarettes. This process contributes to the tobacco flavor and aroma of Beyond Tobacco cigarettes, which is the product’s hallmark feature as a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes.

“Patents are of incredible importance in this industry because when you consider that the global market for tobacco is worth more than $800 billion, you’re not just protecting years or decades of research and hard work, you’re also protecting the ability to recover your investment and earn a profit,” said Taat CEO Setti Coscarella.

“The company has been on the path to commercialization for just a matter of months, which followed a lengthy period of research and development for Beyond Tobacco cigarettes. As confident as I may be that the truly ‘magic’ parts of this product would be nearly impossible for anyone to duplicate, anybody who has worked in this industry knows that patents can be extremely cost-effective, given how expensive not having a patent can be in some cases.”

To help smokers quit tobacco, Taat has sought to closely replicate the experience of smoking a tobacco cigarette.