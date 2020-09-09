ITSHub Canceled as Coronavirus Infections Spike

Messe Dortmund has canceled its ITShub event, which was scheduled to take place Nov. 3-4, 2020, at the Dortmund Exhibition Center in Dortmund, Germany.

Messe Dortmund announced ITShub hybrid platform earlier this year, as an interactive substitute for the InterTabac and InterSupply trade fairs, which have been postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rising virus infections around the world have now prompted the organizers to call off ITShub, as well.

“The way infections have been trending over the last few weeks has unfortunately made our plans for this successful ITShub pilot considerably more difficult to achieve,” said Sabine Loos, managing director of Westfalenhallen Unternehmensgruppe, in a statement.

“Feeding the online part of a hybrid event with content for virtual visitors naturally requires a panoply of physical events, but the travel associated with being physically present remains a real challenge—especially for international participants—and in the end this is what led to the event being cancelled.”