Marketing Authorization Requested for Bidi Stick
Bidi Vapor has submitted a premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Bidi Stick, according to Kaival Brands Innovations Group, the exclusive worldwide distributor of the Bidi Stick.
The application details 11 flavored varieties with nicotine concentrations of 6 percent weight/volume as part of the company’s proprietary e-liquid formulation.
Bidi Vapor’s application runs more than 285,000 pages, providing science-based evidence demonstrating that Bidi Sticks are “appropriate for the protection of public health.” The applications further support the public need to provide options to adult smokers of combustible tobacco products.
“Both Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor fully support proper regulation of the category so that all ENDS products meet the highest manufacturing, safety and marketing standards for adult smokers, with the ultimate goal of improving the public health,” said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of Kaival Brands. “We look forward to working with Bidi Vapor as they work with the FDA to construct its regulatory policy based on science and facts.”