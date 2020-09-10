Free Webinar on PMTA Pre-Approval Inspections

The EAS Consulting Group is offering a webinar on how to prepare for premarket tobacco product application pre-approval inspections of manufacturing facilities by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

EAS Consulting Group’s senior director for dietary supplement and tobacco services, Tara Lin Couch, and LabStat’s Andrew Mooney will help participants understand the requirements.

The webinar is free of charge and will take place Sept. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Participants can register here.