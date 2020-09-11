Karen Guerra Joins BAT as Non-Executive Director

Karen Guerra will join the Board of British American Tobacco (BAT) as an independent non-executive director and member of the nominations and remuneration committees with effect from Sept. 14, 2020.

Guerra has been a non-executive director of Amcor PLC since June 2019 and Electrocomponents since January 2013.

Previously, Guerra has held a variety of executive roles, including president and director general of Colgate Palmolive France, and chairman and managing director of Colgate Palmolive UK. Guerra has also served as a non-executive director of Swedish Match, Davide Campari-Milano, Paysafe, Inchcape and Samlerhuset.

I would like to welcome Karen to the Board of British American Tobacco,” said Richard Burrows, chairman of BAT, in a statement. “Karen brings with her a range of valuable international experience, particularly in marketing and consumer goods, and I am looking forward to her contribution to the board.”