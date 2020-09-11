KT&G Highlights its 2019 Social Contributions

KT&G has published a report detailing the company’s social contribution activities in 2019.

Unlike most South Korean companies that disclose only integrated environmental, social and governance reports, KT&G has been publishing a separate social contribution report since 2018.

KT&G practices social responsibility based on three core values—hope, coexistence and creativity. The report highlights the achievements of KT&G’s Welfare Foundation, Scholarship Foundation and Youth Startup, among other initiatives.

In 2019, KT&G the Minister of Employment and Labor recognized KT&G for its contributions toward fostering social enterprises. The company was also certified as an “excellent organization sponsoring culture and arts” by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In the report, KT&G also presents various activities to overcome the Covid-19 crisis. For example, in February, KT&G launched its Covid-19 Response Contingency Plan, which included monetary donations, customized support for vulnerable people and psychological support to those suffering from the pandemic.

“KT&G has taken the lead in creating social values as a leading company in sustainability management, and has faithfully reflected these details in the report,” said Kim Kyung-dong, KT&G director of social contribution, in a statement. “We will continue to fulfill our social responsibilities as a corporate citizen and do our best to coexist with the local community.”