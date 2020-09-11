Reynolds American Named ‘Great Place to Work’

For the fourth consecutive year, Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) has been certified as a “great place to work” and has again been named by Fortune as one of its 2020 Best Workplaces.

With more than 85 percent of employees stating that the company is a great place to work, these honors underscore Reynolds’ ongoing dedication to creating A Better Tomorrow by actively promoting and fostering an inclusive and positive work culture that supports the company’s success, according to the company.

“We are extremely proud that our employees continue to have a positive and high-trust experience here at Reynolds, enabling us to once again be certified as a great place to work. We always strive to make our organization a place where all our employees thrive and always feel accepted, appreciated and valued,” said Guy Meldrum, president and CEO of RAI in a statement. “Our steadfast commitment to continuous learning and development, and also to living by our ethos and our diversity and inclusion principles, enables us to innovate, transform and drive better business results.”

RAI says attracting and retaining top talent is one of the key drivers of the transformation taking place at the firm. The company continues to implement progressive policies and programs, and offers first-in-class benefits, including:

A comprehensive parental leave policy with 16 weeks of paid leave for new parents

Employee resource groups comprising individuals with common interests or backgrounds and their allies

The Women of Transformation initiative, a corporate effort to highlight and celebrate innovative female leadership

On-site health clinics and cafeterias

Tuition reimbursement programs and company-wide bonus plans

Enhanced policies, programs and benefits aimed at optimizing employee safety and health, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic

“Recruiting and developing a talented, high-performing workforce is our top priority,” said Anna Dolgikh, Reynolds’ senior vice president, human resources. “To drive our business forward, we have accelerated our efforts to develop a strong, diverse bench of transformational leaders across the organization and to enhance our support of employee volunteerism for civic and charitable causes.”