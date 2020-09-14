Bidi Industry Protests Bangladesh Tax Hike
Bidi industry representatives have asked the government of Bangladesh to reverse a recent tax hike on bidis, citing economic hardship, reports The Dhaka Tribune. They also demanded an increase in tax on low-quality and medium-quality factory-made cigarettes, which compete with their products.
Recently, the government increased the tax on a pack of bidis by 4 percent, prompting many bidi factories to cease production.
To press their demands, bidi workers formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Sunday. During the event, some speakers suggested cigarette manufacturers were conspiring against the bidi industry by lobbying to keep cigarette taxes comparatively low.