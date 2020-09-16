Cannadips Hires Former Altria Executive

Boldt Runners Corp., the licensee of Cannadips CBD, a smokeless dip pouch with CBD, has appointed former tobacco executive Maura Scott as chief sales officer and chief compliance officer.

With more than two decades of experience as a business leader, in-house and outside corporate counsel, Scott brings expertise in sales and marketing strategy development and execution, along with a deep understanding of the legal and regulatory landscape.

Most recently, Scott served as vice president northeast region sales at Altria Group, where she led a team of 400 sales professionals across 13 U.S. states. In 2018, she was recognized by her peers in the convenience industry with the Top Women in Convenience “Woman of the Year” Award. Previously, Scott served as assistant general counsel at Altria where she led the sales practice group.

“I am excited to be part of the Boldt Runners team,” said Scott in a statement. “Cannadips CBD is a brand that has great potential in the marketplace for tobacco alternatives. Since its launch in 2018, it has quickly gained transaction with adult consumers and is poised to expand rapidly as the company ramps up production and distribution to more markets.”