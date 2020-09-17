Michael Koganov Joins 22nd Century Board
22nd Century Group has appointed Michael Koganov to its board of directors. Koganov will serve as chair of the company’s scientific and technical advisory committee and as a member of its finance committee.
Koganov is recognized as a leading expert in the development of natural products using plant biotechnology and has achieved considerable accomplishments in physico-chemistry, biochemistry, bioelectrochemistry and biotechnology.
Among other things, he is credited with developing electro-membrane technology for the comprehensive processing of plants to produce protein concentrates and secondary metabolites. Koganov co-founded IBT, which developed the proprietary and sustainable Zeta Fraction technology.
“We are excited to welcome Michael to our board,” said 22nd Century’s board chair, Nora Sullivan in a statement. “As a recognized expert in plant biotechnology and life science, Michael will further strengthen our leadership team with his highly relevant expertise related to the Company’s strategic, scientific initiatives.”