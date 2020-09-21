German Upper House Approves Tobacco Ad Restrictions

Germany’s Upper House has approved legislation that will further restrict tobacco advertising, according to Xinhua.

The legislation will begin to take effect in 2021: Movies will not be allowed to advertise tobacco products and the distribution of free samples outside specialty stores will not be allowed. Beginning in 2022, outdoor advertising for conventional tobacco products will be banned. From 2023, the ban will include tobacco heaters, and in 2024, the ban will include e-cigarettes.

Germany is currently the only European Union country to still allow tobacco advertising in public spaces.

“Many studies prove that tobacco advertising increases the attractiveness of tobacco products, in particular among children and young people,” said Klaus Reinhardt, president of the German Medical Association.

The ban is aimed at protecting public health and the health of young people.