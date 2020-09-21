Kunze-Concewitz Joins Imperial Brands’ Board

Imperial Brands has appointed Bob Kunze-Concewitz to the board effective Nov. 1, 2020.

Kunze-Concewitz has a wealth of international business experience and is particularly skilled at marketing, having held a number of senior roles at leading fast-moving consumer goods companies. These include Global Prestige Products corporate marketing director at Procter & Gamble and group marketing director at Campari Group. He has been the chief executive officer of Campari Group for the past 13 years.

“I am delighted to welcome Bob to the board,” said Therese Esperdy, chair of Imperial Brands’ board in a statement. “He has a strong track record of successfully executing brand and marketing strategies, and his experience and expertise will be a great addition to the board’s skill set.”

Kunze-Concewitz will also join the remuneration committee effective Nov. 1, 2020.