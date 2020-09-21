PMI to Present at Forums During UN General Assembly

Philip Morris International (PMI) CEO Andre Calantzopoulos and Chief Operating Officer Jacek Olczak will discuss the role of science in driving innovation, progress and policy in a series of events over the course of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Events will take place between Sept. 21 and Oct. 1 and can be found on the PMI’s website.

The speeches and panel participation follow the launch of PMI’s latest white paper, “In Support of the Primacy of Science,” presenting findings from an independent survey, conducted by Povaddo for PMI, of more than 19,000 adults across 19 countries and territories.

The results show that citizens around the world want governments, public authorities and private businesses to prioritize science and facts when tackling critical global issues.