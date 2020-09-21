TTI to Start Distribution of Synthetic (S)- Nicotine

Tobacco Technology Inc. (TTI) and its wholly owned subsidiaries e-LiquiTech and TTI Flavors will start distributing their patented SyNic synthetic (S)- nicotine in November.

SyNic USP/EP, SyNic nicotine bitartrate and SyNic polacrilex resin are manufactured in U.S. Food and Drug Administration-registered current good manufacturing practices facilities. These products have confirmed purity levels of more than 99.9 percent, (S)- levels of more than 99.7 percent and are free of tobacco-specific nitrosamines and carcinogens.

“Coupled with e-LiquiTech’s exclusive distribution, competitive pricing and carrying the eLiquiTech guarantee, these products will be available only to responsible partners operating within the regulatory guidelines of the global tobacco industry,” TTI said in an announcement.

For more information, please send an e-mail to sales@eLiquiTech.com.