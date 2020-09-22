Qom Designated Smoke-Free City
Iran declared Qom as the country’s first tobacco-free city, reports The Tehran Times.
The announcement starts a five-year plan that will eventually include 63 cities and 63 villages in the country. The plan will regulate the sale, supply and use of tobacco to protect people from secondhand smoke. Direct and indirect incentive mechanisms will be restricted, and tobacco users will be encouraged to quit smoking.
The plan is expected to gradually reduce the prevalence of smoking in the targeted areas.