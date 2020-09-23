Australia: E-cigarettes to be Made Prescription-Only

Starting next year, vapor products will be available to consumers only by a doctor’s prescription, Australia’s drug regulator said on Wednesday.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) announced its interim decision to reclassify nicotine as a prescription-only medication, meaning nicotine for use in e-cigarettes, and e-juice containing nicotine, would become prescription-only from June 2021, according to The Guardian.

The changes would also affect heat-not-burn tobacco products, chewing tobacco, snuff and other novel nicotine products. The decision is open for consultation until Nov. 6.

Existing state and territory laws make the sale of nicotine e-cigarettes and e-juice illegal throughout Australia and its possession illegal everywhere but in South Australia.

In a statement, the TGA said the proposed changes meant that “while you would still be able to use the ‘personal importation scheme’ under the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 to order online from your usual supplier … it would be clear that you would be required to have a prescription”.

“You would also be able to fill your prescription at your local community pharmacy, however your pharmacy may have to order it in for you,” the statement said.