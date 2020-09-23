South Korea to Double Liquid Taxes

The government of South Korea will double taxes on e-liquids in 2021.

The “health promotion tax” on nicotine solutions will be raised from the current KRW525 ($0.45) to KRW1,050 a milliliter, according to a story in The Korea Herald.

Ministry of Health and Welfare officials said the revisions are intended to achieve a fairer taxation on varying types of tobacco products. Currently, the tax rate for e-cigarettes is only 43 percent of that for conventional cigarettes.

The ministry has also warned against the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products, citing global instances of lung injuries associated with their use.