New U.K. Market Placement Rules on Jan. 1
Vapor companies that want to place an e-cigarette on the U.K. market will have to send their notifications through different routes after Jan. 1 due to Brexit.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will remain the competent authority for the notification scheme for e-cigarettes and refill containers in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
From January 2021 producers of nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes and refill containers will be required to:
- Submit notifications for Great Britain using the MHRA Submission Portal
- Submit notifications for Northern Ireland using the European Common Entry Gate (EUCEG)
Retailers do not need to submit information for any products they sell unless they also qualify as a producer.
The U.K. government has published several guidance documents and videos explaining the process on its website.
