New U.K. Market Placement Rules on Jan. 1

Vapor companies that want to place an e-cigarette on the U.K. market will have to send their notifications through different routes after Jan. 1 due to Brexit.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will remain the competent authority for the notification scheme for e-cigarettes and refill containers in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

From January 2021 producers of nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes and refill containers will be required to:

Submit notifications for Great Britain using the MHRA Submission Portal

Submit notifications for Northern Ireland using the European Common Entry Gate (EUCEG)

Retailers do not need to submit information for any products they sell unless they also qualify as a producer.

The U.K. government has published several guidance documents and videos explaining the process on its website.

