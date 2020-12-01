Changing the narrative

Political minefield

The trouble is, as things stand, there is no level playing field, something that was being reflected in the reaction to SyNic, which, when I spoke with Cassels-Smith, was due for launch within a couple of weeks. Whereas the pharmaceutical industry was looking at the new product secure in the knowledge that it could substitute SyNic for whatever nicotine it was then using without having to resubmit its consumer products for fresh regulatory approval (the synthesized nicotine molecule is identical to the tobacco-derived nicotine molecule), the mood within the tobacco and nicotine industries was different. Although, in theory, tobacco and nicotine companies could also make a straight substitution of the nicotine used in products with premarket tobacco authorization or premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, they were wary of doing so in case they were seen to be making medical claims for those products, which would put them on the wrong side of the regulations and might lead to the FDA categorizing those products as drugs.

And this concern about the interpretation that might be put on the inclusion of SyNic in tobacco and nicotine products was at the base of one of the major issues that was clearly of concern to Cassels-Smith. Given that SyNic is a nicotine that offers the very highest level of purity, it would seem that the ethical thing to do would be to make it as widely available as quickly as possible so that the maximum good was delivered to the maximum number of people. But this is not going to happen—at least not immediately. SyNic will not be made available in the U.S. to consumers or to companies without premarket tobacco authorization or PMTAs under review by the FDA; and outside the U.S., it will be made available only to companies working within the regulations of the countries in which they sell their products.

Why is this? Alas, we are back in Cassels-Smith’s least favorite world—the world of politics. He readily acknowledges the important work that a lot of independent, medium-sized and smaller-sized companies have put into creating products that effectively wean people from cigarette use, and he anguishes over the fact that because many of these companies do not have the resources to submit PMTAs, in effect, they are now being “thrown under the bus.” “Somewhere in the sensibilities of this American, that is anti-capitalist and anti-health,” he said. “I would vastly prefer a published set of standards to guide the industry.”

But Cassels-Smith finds himself in one of those “we are where we are” situations. If he allowed sales of SyNic to individuals and companies without premarket tobacco authorization or PMTAs under review, the FDA, given its definition of a “tobacco” product, might take the view that eLiquiTech was using a nontobacco-derived nicotine to try to circumvent the agency’s authority. At the same time, in the U.S., a state could quickly ban SyNic if the authorities there decided, for whatever reason, that this product might undermine their ultimate goal of creating a smoke-free, nicotine-free world. Add to that the fact that selling SyNic to companies without premarket tobacco authorization or PMTAs under review might not go down well with those companies that have gone through the costly process of creating a PMTA, and it is easy to see how Cassels-Smith finds himself having to tiptoe through a political minefield.

“In my heart of hearts, I want to sell it to everybody because a high tide raises all ships,” said Cassels-Smith. “But my problem is that it is too political an issue right now in the U.S. And rather than having the whole technology killed, I want to sell it to responsible manufacturers, get it widely accepted and then maybe there will be a chance for everybody else. But the product needs to survive to allow nicotine users to take it to the next dimension.”