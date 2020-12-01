Going Natural

As consumer interest in untreated products increases, Zig-Zag has expanded its unbleached and hemp papers segment.

By Stefanie Rossel

Although a niche of the tobacco market, hand-rolled cigarettes have always had their fan base. Compared to factory-made cigarettes, they represent a less expensive way of smoking, especially in tax-heavy environments. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to depress the disposable incomes of many people, the popularity of roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco products is likely to increase. Affordability aside, hand-rolled cigarettes have another advantage: They allow their users to create a custom-made smoke. The right paper is key to the smoking experience.

In recent years, unbleached and “natural” papers have become more popular. “Over the long history of rolling papers, there have been numerous evolutions of preference for consumers,” explains Curtis Berry, brand director of Zig-Zag, a leading brand of rolling papers that originated in France 140 years ago. “At one point in this evolution, smokers wanted a consistent and cleaner looking paper, hence our whitening process that eliminates imperfections and provides a consistent look and performance, which is still preferred by many today.

“Recently, there has been a growing consumer interest in products with natural attributes, including rolling papers, so we introduced the Zig-Zag Organic Hemp and Zig-Zag Unbleached products to satisfy that need. In addition, there is also interest in the pre-rolled cone form factor, which provides convenience with a perfect smoke every time. With the addition of our new products, we feel we are providing the widest range of premium papers that meet the diverse preferences within the marketplace.”

The company’s first unbleached paper was the Organic Hemp Paper, which it introduced in the U.S. at the start of 2018. Zig-Zag unbleached paper, made from a different blend of fibers, was created and first released in Canada in late 2018 followed by the U.S. launch in early 2019. The products are available in an extra thin and ultra thin quality as thinner papers tamper less with the flavor profile of tobacco.

“Out of the gate, we’ve had very positive feedback,” says Berry. “Consumers love the natural hue, ease of rolling and smoking characteristics. We feel like we really created a great product that adds to our well-rounded portfolio of Zig-Zag paper. From that feedback, we decided to add an unbleached version of our Classic Ultra-Thin Cones.”